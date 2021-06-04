Parents arrested in death of Karreon Franks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The adoptive parents of a teen who died of starvation and neglect last November were arrested Friday, according the Vancouver Police Department.

Jesse Frank and Felicia Adams-Franks were arrested in Stockton, California on murder and abuse charges.

On December 1, Vancouver Police began an investigation into the death of 15-year-old Karreon Franks, who died at a Vancouver hospital on November 27.

Prosecutors say they committed “deliberate cruelty” and “engaged in a pattern or practice of assault or torture” of Karreon, who was severely disabled.

Karreon was autistic, legally blind and unable to speak. A CPS worker visited the home just 6 days before he died.