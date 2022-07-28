PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A couple of men who were on their way to work might have clocked in a little late after stopping to help another man’s daughter escape from a burning building on Thursday.

According to the Vancouver Fire Department, two men on their way to work around 7:30 a.m. saw smoke nearby and found it was coming from a house at 10505 NE Maitland Road. The men started knocking on the door to alert someone, but there was no answer.

The men then moved on to a small shop on the property adjacent to the house, where they found a man who said it was his house on fire — and that his daughter was still inside.

Officials say smoke and flames were blocking the front door to the home, so the men made their way to the back of the house and got inside through a sliding glass door. The three of them were able to find the daughter and get her safely outside.

A house in Vancouver caught fire on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Courtesy: Vancouver Fire Department)

Fire crews then arrived and immediately began battling the blaze. Officials say it took 20 firefighters from both Vancouver FD and Clark County Fire District #6 approximately 15 minutes to get the flames under control. They stayed on the scene for several hours afterward to extinguish hot spots and complete salvaging and overhaul efforts.

Crews did find one dog inside the home, but it was uninjured and reunited with its owner.

Vancouver FD says no injuries were reported and the Red Cross is now assisting the home’s residents.