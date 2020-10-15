Patient files sex abuse lawsuit against physician assistant

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An area man said he was repeatedly sexually abused by his physician assistant and he’s filed a lawsuit and gone public because he said the hospital didn’t take him seriously.

Nick Mosher filed the lawsuit in Clark County accusing PeaceHealth of dismissing the sexual assault claims and not doing an appropriate investigation. He also said the physician assistant took pictures of his body parts.

He decided to “”speak up about it and get the help for myself, but also, you know, help get the word out there that, you know, other people have gone through this, that they can speak up and find help for themselves as well.”

His lawyer, Bonnie Richardson, said the physician assistant “had him come back for a total of 13 visits over about a two-and-a-half year period. I believe, we believe that a lot of those visits were medically unnecessary.”

In a statement to KOIN 6 News PeaceHealth said: “We take the allegations made by Nicholas Mosher very seriously, and upon notification of this complaint in April 2019, the claim was immediately investigated. Due to patient privacy laws and the pending litigation, PeaceHealth cannot comment further at this time.”

The physician assistant is still employed at PeaceHealth. KOIN 6 News attempted to reach him for comment but was not able to connect.