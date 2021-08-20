PeaceHealth Southwest ER erects tents for overflow waiting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — PeaceHealth Southwest in Vancouver set up an overflow tent outside of their emergency room this week due to an “exceptionally high number of patients.”

The tents are intended to serve as an overflow waiting area for patients seeking care.

The overflow tent outside the PeaceHealth Southwest ER. (PeaceHealth Southwest)

PeaceHealth said they are urging people to avoid coming to the emergency room unless it is a life-threatening emergency. They recommend visiting an urgent care or talking to your doctor.

They also said patients with mild symptoms are coming into the ER seeing COVID testing. This is putting a strain on resources.

PeaceHealth is a a 450-bed facility.