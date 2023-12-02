PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run crash in Vancouver early Saturday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 12:45 a.m., CCSO says a witness called 911 to report the collision on Northeast Highway 99 near the intersection with Northeast 82nd Street in Vancouver.

Witnesses reported the vehicle fled the scene immediately after the crash.

First responders along with CCSO deputies arrived to find the person dead from their injuries.

CCSO’s Traffic Unit investigators say it was likely the pedestrian was attempting to cross the busy road in a low-lit area with no crosswalk.

Northeast Highway 99 between Northeast 78th Street and Northeast 82nd Street will be closed for several hours during the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOIN 6 News for more updates.