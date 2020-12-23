Police: 2 dead after ‘random’ shooting at Vancouver medical building

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people who were shot at the PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center campus on Tuesday afternoon did not survive their injuries, police say.

The shooting victims were an adult man and a woman — and one of them was the shooter, Officer Ilia Botvinnik with Vancouver police told KOIN 6. At this time, officials say there is no information that the two people knew each other and the incident appears to have been random in nature.

The victims’ identities have not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.

The shooting happened in the main area of a building at 505 NE 87th. The building is owned and managed by Pacific Medical Buildings (PMB) Real Estate Services. PeaceHealth offers numerous services in the 505 Building including a Vision Center, Oncology and Infusion, Maternal Fetal Medicine, PeaceHealth Medical Group Family Medicine, and Sleep Disorders Clinic.

After shots rang out, the situation was quickly contained and the area lockdown was lifted a short time later.

PeaceHealth was looking at canceling clinic appointments for Wednesday, with some exceptions such as oncology treatments and other cancer-related care. Randy Querin, a communications specialist at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, said they would do their best to notify all patients ahead of time.

“We are going to increase security presence outside the building for the next several days and we are going to do that in order to create a sense of security for the people inside the building. What they may have gone through today is emotional and we just want to make sure we have support for them in that way,” Querin said. He added that those involved would also have access to counseling services.

“We very much want to show support for all of our caregivers in anyway possible,” he said.