PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Three people were injured after a reported shooting outside of a Vancouver home early Sunday morning, according to Vancouver Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 4:30 a.m. on Carolina Lane where several people were in a backyard when “an unknown person” walked up to the group and opened fire, VPD said.

Officials said the three shooting victims all sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and police noted there is no suspect description at this time.

Vancouver police said the investigation is ongoing.