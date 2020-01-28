Police dispel fake Evergreen High School release claiming threat

There are no credible threats to Evergreen High School

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fake news release reportedly created by a juvenile claimed there were threats of a school shooting at Evergreen High School in Vancouver.

The inaccurate release said Vancouver Police had two kids in custody after making threats. The post was then sent to someone via Snapchat, who then took a screenshot and posted on Facebook without the creator’s knowledge. Police were made aware of the post late Monday night.

With the help of Evergreen School District Security, police were able to identify the creator of the post who has since been cooperative with the investigation.

Police have made clear that there are no credible threats towards Evergreen High School.