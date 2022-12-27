PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was found dead at the scene of a reported shooting in Vancouver on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Vancouver police say officers arrived at the scene of the Fisher’s Mill Apartments complex on the 1000 block of 160th Avenue just before 9 a.m. after an apartment resident called 911 saying they had shot a man who kicked in their apartment door.

The resident told officers that they knew the now-deceased man, and that he had made threats against one of the resident’s family members, police said.

“When officers arrived, they located an adult male deceased,” VPD said. “There were no other injuries reported.”

VPD’s Major Crimes Unit is actively investigating the shooting. Authorities are not releasing any additional information at this time. The man’s identity and official cause and manner of death will reportedly be released by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office at a later date.