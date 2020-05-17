Police: Missing sisters last seen in East Vancouver

Clark County

Sisters last seen in 13100 block of NE 18th St

Janaya A. Burnett (12) and Cheyanne M. Fulmer (11)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Vancouver Police Department has launched a search effort to find two missing sisters.

Cheyanne M. Fulmer, 11, and her sister Janaya A. Brnett, 12, were last seen in the 13100 block of NE 18th Street in Vancouver.

Cheyanne is described as a white female, 5’0″, 100 lbs blue eyes and brown hair last seen wearing a green/pink tank top and black leggings.

Janaya is described as a white female, 4’10″, 90 lbs, brown eyes and brown hair — her type clothing was unknown at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day.

