2 injured in shooting at building on PeaceHealth property

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Vancouver say two people were injured in a shooting at a building on PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center’s property on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting victims were an adult man and a woman, and one of them was the shooter, Officer Ilia Botvinnik with Vancouver Police told KOIN 6. Officials would not release their conditions or the relationship between them.

The situation is safely contained and the area is no longer in lockdown.

The shooting happened in the main area of a building at 505 NE 87th. The building is on PeaceHealth property but owned and managed by Pacific Medical Buildings (PMB) Real Estate Services. PeaceHealth offers numerous services in the 505 Building including a Vision Center, Oncology and Infusion, Maternal Fetal Medicine, PeaceHealth Medical Group Family Medicine, and Sleep Disorders Clinic.

Just arrived here. We see multiple agencies here on scene, including Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Vancouver PD, and fire dept. pic.twitter.com/P5RJ40p4g0 — Liz Burch (@LizBurchTV) December 22, 2020

Sunny Dhillon lives in Battle Ground but his wife texted him there was an active shooter in the building she works in. He told her to lock herself in a room and drove to the PeaceHealth campus immediately.

An officer told Dhillon that the shooter was taken down.

“I can’t lose my wife, she’s the love of my life. Thats the most scariest text message to ever get in the world…the last thing we need during this pandemic is something like this right now,” he said.

Salvador Rodriguez was inside a patient room at the eye clinic when the shooting happened. His wife Amanda was in the waiting room and heard two gunshots. He said a doctor came and helped escort them out of the building.

“Everybody came and said get out get out,” he said. He said he was relieved when he was reunited with his wife and found she was safe.