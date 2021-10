PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver police are searching for Aaliyah Jackson, a 14-year-old girl who went missing Monday afternoon.

Officials said she was last seen around 4:30 p.m. wearing a black T-shirt, gray sweatpants and a black zip up sweater. Jackson’s hair is pink and black and shaved on the sides.

If you have any information, contact the Vancouver Police Department at 360.693.3111.