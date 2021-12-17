Police search for missing 87-year-old Vancouver man

by: Hailey Dunn

Leland Robertson was reported missing on December 17, 2021 in Vancouver (Courtesy: Vancouver Police Dept.)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 87-year-old man was reported missing Friday morning in Vancouver, officials said.

Leland Robertson was last seen wearing a blue coat and blue jeans at Southwest Peace Health Hospital around 3:20 a.m., according to Vancouver police. Robertson’s family said he gets easily lost and has health and hearing problems.

He is reported driving a silver/gray 2015 Subaru Forester with Washington plates AWU5434.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Vancouver Police Department at 360-693-3111.

