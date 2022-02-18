Police: Teen injured after gang-related shooting near Heritage HS

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A teenager was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound in the arm after a shooting at 12:00 p.m. Friday near Heritage High School.

The shooting happened in the 7300 block of Northeast 131st Avenue, two blocks south of the school.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office said there were roughly two dozen other high school students crowded around.

Police took the boy to the hospital for treatment.



Investigators believe this was gang-related violence.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Detectives Unit is investigating.