Police: TikTok trend leaves doors kicked in at several Vancouver homes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The “door kick challenge” trend on TikTok is causing concern for Vancouver police as the challenge has affected several homes in east Vancouver.

The challenges involves users recording themselves kicking down the doors of unsuspecting people.

On Wednesday night, officers responded to seven reports of doors being kicked in, within an hour, mostly in the Hearthwood neighborhood.

Surveillance video showed an older, dark colored car with chrome wheels driving away from one of those homes, according to Vancouver police.

The teen suspects got away, but authorities urge parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of these and similar challenges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police detective Eddie Alba at 360-487-7395. Callers may remain anonymous.