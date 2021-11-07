Police: Vancouver man kills woman; child found inside home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver police arrested a man on a murder charge after they say he fatally stabbed a woman inside a home Sunday morning. Their 8-year-old child was inside the home at the time of the incident.

Police responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at a home near F Street and East 24th Street shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

At the scene, they found a man outside the house holding a knife in his hand.

Police found a woman inside the home who had stab wounds. She was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The couple’s 8-year-old child was in the home but was not injured, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody and arrested on a first-degree murder charge.

The Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Unit is investigating the case. The names of the victim and suspect will not be released until next of kin are notified.