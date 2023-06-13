The company analyzed safety data for 370 suburbs of the 100 largest cities in the country

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland has been working to combat crime the past couple years and in 2022, the city recorded a record-high number of homicides. However, it’s a different story about 20 miles east of the city.

A new report from SmartAsset, a website that provides consumer-focused financial information, found that Camas, Wash. is one of the safest suburbs in the U.S.

The company analyzed safety data for 370 suburbs of the 100 largest cities in the country and also compared how affordable each area is.

To compare each city, researchers collected the violent crime rate, property crime rate, vehicular mortality rate, drug poisoning rate, and data on the percentage of the population engaging in excessive drinking.

The crime data came from the FBI’s 2021 Uniform Crime Reporting database and neighborhoodscout.com. Health data came from 2022 county health rankings.

When each suburb’s numbers were compared, Camas finished 18th on the list.

The cities it ranked behind include:

Great Falls, VA Carmel, IN Bethesda, MD Fishers, IN Noblesville, IN Lehi, UT Fort Bliss, TX Frisco, TX Dacula, GA Castle Rock, CO Edgewater, NJ Rockville, MD McKinney, TX Fort Lee, NJ Naperville, IL Brentwood, TN tie with Waukee, IA

The study found that Great Falls, Va. is not only the nation’s safest suburb, but also, among the 35 safest suburbs discovered by the study, it has the highest median household income at $250,000.

Overall, Indianapolis suburbs are the best for both safety and affordability, the study found. Carmel, Fishers and Noblesville placed second, fourth and fifth overall for safety.

Utah and Oklahoma suburbs have the lowest percentage of heavy drinkers, according to the data SmartAsset collected.

No other suburb in Oregon, Washington or California made it in the top-20 safest suburbs list.