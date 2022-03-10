PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Clark County corrections deputy has been placed on leave and a sergeant was disciplined after a “potentially criminal” use of force incident against an inmate, Clark County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced Thursday.

The incident happened in August 2021 around 6:30 a.m., when corrections deputies tried to “gain compliance of an inmate,” to search the cell and collect food trays, CCSO said.

Officials noted the inmate was housed at the jail’s maximum-security unit due to his history of violence against corrections deputies.

During the search, CCSO said Corrections Deputy Robert Hanks “used force to restrain the handcuffed inmate,” as other deputies searched the cell. Officials said the deputies, including Hanks, also used force while removing the inmate’s handcuffs.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office said they have a checks and balances system for application, documentation and approval of use of force incidents along with a review of video of the incident, if applicable.

While reviewing this incident, the commander determined the sergeant did not review the video. When the commander watched the video “it was believed the uses of force were possibly excessive, and in the first instance at least, potentially criminal,” Clark County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

The sergeant overseeing the review was disciplined and Corrections Deputy Hanks was placed on administrative leave.

In a statement, Sheriff Atkins said “upon being notified of this incident, I viewed the video and was very troubled by what I observed. I know the importance of not jumping to conclusions or prejudging an incident based upon video alone. I did however, order that the matter be immediately referred to an outside agency for a criminal investigation. I have received a copy of that criminal investigation today, after it was delivered to Prosecuting Attorney Tony Golik’s Office. We will commence immediately with our internal affairs investigation, during such time that Mr. Golik considers the criminal investigation. I am committed to transparency of how my office handles the internal affairs investigation, and what if any disciplinary action that may follow – once that investigation is completed.”

The incident is under an internal affairs investigation by CCSO and is also being investigated by Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.