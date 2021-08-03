Procession, memorial service set for Detective Jeremy Brown

Clark County Detective Jeremy Brown was posthumously promoted to Honorary Sergeant Jeremy Brown after being killed in the line of duty on Friday, July 23, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Brown family)

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KOIN) — Eleven days after he was killed in the line of duty, a memorial service will be held for Clark County Detective Sergeant Jeremy Brown on Tuesday.

Brown, 46, was shot to death while doing surveillance at The Point Apartments in east Vancouver on July 23. The 15-year veteran of the department left behind a wife and 5 children.

Law enforcement from the region and around the country are expected to attend the memorial service at the ilani Casino and Resort, a facility big enough to hold all the attendees and equipped to handle the media attention.

A memorial procession with as many as 300 law enforcement and EMS agencies from the entire region to the casino beginning around 11 a.m. The public is welcome to line the route (except for on I-5) to pay their respects.

The memorial service is open to the public and is expected to begin around 1 p.m.

Both the memorial procession and the memorial service will be live streamed on KOIN.com

Traffic impacts

The Washington State Patrol said motorists traveling north on I-5 should expect to be impacted from mid-morning to late afternoon.

“The memorial procession for fallen Clark County Sherriff’s Sergeant Jeremy Brown will begin at approximately 11:00 a.m. The procession will enter northbound Interstate 5 from the Mill Plain Boulevard onramp. The procession will conclude at Exit 16. In addition to the procession, northbound onramps along the procession route will be closed as the procession passes. Motorists should expect delays throughout the area due to the temporary closures and line of emergency vehicles.”

The procession will follow this route:

The procession will start around 11 a.m. on Fort Vancouver Way, in front of Clark College and end at the ilani Resort.

Proceeds from Clark College, south on Fort Vancouver Way, turning west (right) on E. Mill Plain

Blvd

Proceeds west on E. Mill Plain Blvd, merging onto Interstate 5 (right turn) north

Proceeds north on Interstate 5 to LaCenter/Cowlitz Reservation exit (Exit 16)

Proceeds west (via roundabout) on LaCenter Road/Cowlitz Way

KOIN 6 News will have updates throughout the day.

Map 1 of the memorial procession route for Clark County Detective Jeremy Brown on August 3, 2021 (Clark County Sheriff’s Office)

Map 2 of the memorial procession route for Clark County Detective Jeremy Brown on August 3, 2021 (Clark County Sheriff’s Office)

Family donations

The official site for donations in memory of Jeremy Brown was set up by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Residents can donate at any branch of IQ Credit Union, or mail a check to:

IQ Credit Union

Clark County Sheriff’s Office Brown Family Memorial Fund

1313 Main Street

Vancouver, WA 98660

Routing#323383378

The incident and the aftermath

In the evening of July 23, Detective Brown was on a surveillance operation at The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver when he was shot to death inside his unmarked SUV.

Three suspects were arrested in connection with the case.

Abran Raya-Leon and Misty Raya were arrested hours after the shooting. She is currently being held in the Clark County Jail on burglary and gun charges. Abran is awaiting extradition to Clark County to face charges for helping the alleged shooter flee.

The Vancouver Police Department maintains the lead on the investigation. But the Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Response Team (SWIIR) has joined the investigation.

In a July 30 release, Vancouver police said, “It appears that Detective Sergeant Brown used force, and although no death, substantial bodily harm or great bodily harm occurred, the attempt was made.”

Authorities did not say what kind of force was used. But the use of force activated the inclusion of SWIIR, officials said.