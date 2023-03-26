VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Days after the death of Darcelle and weeks after being vandalized and targeted with hateful phone calls, the performers at Heathen Brewing Feral Public House put on a drag brunch that the packed house enjoyed.

The brewery, vandalized in the early hours of March 11 “by individuals who are protesting a drag brunch”, went on with the show as planned. Though some damage was still visible — and there were protesters outside — there were only smiles inside.

“We don’t care about the haters. We’ve been doing this for over 40-plus years,” performer Epiphany DM Valentine Dupont said. “We’ve been doing it here in Vancouver and we’re not letting it stop us.”

Another performer, Tony Fallacies Mercury, said the crowd was amazing.

“Honestly the crowd inside and the crowd outside, we have a bunch of counter-protesters and everyone is here to show love and support and we couldn’t be more excited,” Mercury said.

A performer at a drag brunch show at Heathen Brewing Feral Public House in Vancouver, March 26, 2023 (KOIN)

Officials with Heathen Brewing decided to make this drag brunch for adults-only for safety reasons.