Officials say tenants must be deemed eligible for assistance to be provided.

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KOIN) — Clark County is announcing an opportunity for qualifying residents to receive COVID-19-related rental assistance.

According to the county, it currently operates eviction prevention rent assistance programs to assist people who are low-income impacted by the pandemic. Government officials say these programs have provided $53 million in financial assistance to more than 6,000 households, paying for 57,081 months of rent and utilities since August 2020.

About $550,000 in financial assistance for rent and utilities is going out to 80 additional households each week, the announcement added.

“Households may only receive assistance one time,” Clark County officials said. “Households that have already received assistance are not eligible for additional assistance. This program helps households stay in their existing housing; funds cannot be used to move into a new housing unit.”

At 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, referrals for 1,000 additional households to receive rent assistance — including arrears — will open. The county notes that the links will not be live until noon that day and will close once all available referrals have been received.

However, all applicants will receive a submission confirmation email.

The county noted that housing providers are working to assist all households that are currently on the waitlist. Officials say tenants must be deemed eligible for assistance to be provided.

Applicants without phone or internet access can submit applications through Share at the Fromhold Center located at 2306 N.E. Andresen Road, across from WinCo.

The county says additional information, including the number of available waitlist spots and types, will be made available at a later time.

Applicants can apply here, with a website option for Spanish-speaking applicants — once the website is live. Those applying without access to internet can (360) 695-9677.