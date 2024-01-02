PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver has been identified as one of 16 Washington communities whose residents live shorter on average due to environmental factors.

Late last month, the Washington State Department of Ecology revealed a new report titled “Improving Air Quality in Overburdened Communities Highly Impacted by Air Pollution.”

The report details which areas of the state are “overburdened” with “vulnerable populations” that have experienced multiple environmental harms and health impacts as a result of pollution or contaminants between 2016 and 2020. The identified communities have also been highlighted as areas where individuals are more at risk of health, social and environmental inequities compared to other Washington residents.

According to researchers, 15.5% of Washingtonians — more than 1.2 million people — live in overburdened and highly impacted areas.

Ecology named fine particles as the main pollutant of concern across all identified communities. Fine particles are especially dangerous due to their ability to spread to the deep parts of people’s lungs, and potentially their blood, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Furthermore, Washington state researchers found that residents in overburdened areas are more likely to have lung and heart disease than their counterparts statewide. They also found that the average life expectancy for those particular communities is about 2.4 years shorter than others in Washington.

In Vancouver specifically, Ecology said multiple sources of pollution are affecting residents.

“Some of the sources of pollution include wildfire, residential wood burning, mobile sources like cars, trucks, trains, and port activity,” researchers wrote. “Air quality is also likely influenced by pollution sources in the more populated city of Portland across the Columbia River.”

Researchers added that certain parts of Vancouver may be more vulnerable to air pollution’s health impacts due to socioeconomic factors such as poverty, unaffordable housing and “linguistic isolation” — or households where no one over the age of 14 speaks English “very well.”

This new data is the first of many biennial reports that will be released under Washington’s Climate Commitment Act.