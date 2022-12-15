PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Marie Glusenkamp Perez, the newly elected Democratic U.S. representative for Southwest Washington, is heading to Capitol Hill in 2023 and The New York Times says she’s doing it in style.

On Sunday, The New York Times Styles released its list of the 93 Most Stylish People of 2022.

Among Rihanna, Bad Bunny, Brad Pitt and Queen Elizabeth II was none other than Representative-elect Glusenkamp Perez.

Fresh to the world of politics, Glusenkamp Perez didn’t sell herself as a particularly stylish person on the campaign trail.

She lives in Skamania County, owns an auto shop in Portland and is a wife and a mother to a young son.

While campaigning, Glusenkamp Perez marketed herself as a moderate Democrat who could relate to her constituents as a small business owner who worked hard, was tough and would stand up for the people she represented — no matter their political party.

A campaign advertisement of hers showed Glusenkamp Perez wearing black coveralls in her auto shop. It’s not exactly a look that can level with the Valentino and Louis Vuitton gowns that appear on the celebrities who made the New York Times list.

However, the style watchers at the New York Times say Glusenkamp Perez’s sensible attire is what caught their attention.

Glusenkamp Perez’s bangs and chambray-and-denim wardrobe give off girl-next-door vibes that the style watchers hope she’ll bring to Capitol Hill.

The New York Times linked to another article from New York Magazine in which a writer praised an outfit Glusenkamp Perez wore while campaigning.

In the photo, the representative-elect is sporting a pair of dark-wash double-knee jeans and a worn-in chambray shirt. On her feet, she dons a pair of Blundstone boots. The writer tracked down the specific jeans Glusenkamp Perez was wearing and informed readers where they could purchase them.

KOIN 6 News contacted Glusenkamp Perez’s media representative to ask for a comment on the attention the newly-elected politician’s wardrobe has received. The representative did not send a response before the publication of this article.