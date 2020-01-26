Residents report ‘explosions’ in Vancouver neighborhood

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has a road blocked off in a north Vancouver neighborhood as firefighters respond to a reported fire.

Multiple engines were called out to an incident on Northeast Leaper Road Saturday night.

A neighbor who lives nearby told KOIN 6 News that he heard and saw explosions.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office called the area “unsafe” and did not permit media crews to go past the road block. They said the fire marshal was investigating.

Lynn Bolte said that the explosions started around 8:20 p.m. and that the first explosion looked like fireworks going off. Then, about 20 minutes later, there were a few more.

The fire marshal is reportedly on scene & is investigating. We were told the area is "unsafe" but were not given any more details. Fire officials did not get back to us for comment while we were on scene.

