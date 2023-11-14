VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — There’s a holiday store in Vancouver that has something for everyone, from the traditional to the kitschy. And all the proceeds from the sales help to support the Humane Society for Southwest Washington.

ReTails is run by the Humane Society for the holiday season. Workers restock the holiday section several times a day from a storage room filled with donated items, including artificial trees.

Stephanie Woods, the manager of ReTails holiday shop in Vancouver, November 2023 (KOIN)

There are, of course, actual Christmas presents. ReTails manager Stephanie Woods said they “had a very generous donor from our community bring 3 SUV loads of brand new toys.”

She added they get donations year-round,” and they range anywhere from a box of 5 ornaments to a whole carload of stuff.”

Since the proceeds benefit the animal shelter, there are cats walking around that are up for adoption. They bring the feel-goods to the store, but Woods said you can also feel good about your wallet.

“ReTails supports not only the community and keeping people and pets together, but we’re also in a position to give back to the community in a way that allows them to have an affordable holiday.”

During the first weekend of December, you can bring your pets to ReTails for pictures with Santa. It’s $20 and a reservation is needed.

A cat pokes his head out of a container inside ReTails holiday shop in Vancouver, November 2023 (KOIN)

The majority of the items in the store, though, are getting a second chance — much like the animals helped by ReTails. Workers feel good about that.

“Every year, so much Christmas stuff ends up in the landfill. So being in the business of repurposing and recycling those items and giving them new family traditions is real meaningful to the staff,” Woods said, “and keeping it affordable is our goal as well.”