‘Retails Thrift Store’ benefits animals up for adoption

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — There are a lot of pet lovers in Oregon and southwest Washington — and there’s one way to support animals up for adoption through shopping.

The Retails store in Vancouver is a thrift shop for humans that benefit our animal companions! Retails Vice President Paul MacKay showed KOIN 6 around the store on East 4th Plain Boulevard which is open every day, raising money for the Humane Society for Southwest Washington. Retails has everything you’d find in a standard thrift store like clothing, dishware and furniture.

“The retail part of it has been over 22 years it started out as a garage sale,” said MacKay. “Volunteers doing garage sales and then that evolved into a storefront, then two small stores then those two small stores were consolidated to one large store.”

Not only do the proceeds from Retails help the Humane Society for Southwest Washington, but at any given time they have up to four cats in the store available to adopt and take home!

“We have actually adopted four cats in one day,” said MacKay. “People love to come in and see the cats and take them home and be part of their family.”

There are also pet items in the store if you need to get some new stuff for your furry friend. All sales benefit the 8,000 animals the Humane Society for Southwest Washington helps every year.