Review: Deputy acted lawfully in shooting of Jenoah Donald

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The independent prosecutor review into the death of Jenoah Donald has been completed, finding that Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Boyle’s use of force was ‘in good faith.’

Donald, 30, was shot Feb. 4 by a Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputy following a traffic stop near NE 68th Street and NE 2nd Avenue in Hazel Dell.

The Clark County Prosecutor’s Office released a statement after the release of the review:

“Five highly experienced Prosecuting Attorneys from around the state performed a detailed, thorough, and completely independent review of this case. The reviewing Prosecutors found that the investigation of this case complied with the legal requirements of independence and that Deputy Boyle acted lawfully.

The Clark County Prosecutor’s Office has also conducted a thorough criminal review in this case. The death of Jenoah Donald was tragic and our hearts go out to his family. The Clark County Prosecutor’s Office concurs with the reasoned opinion rendered by the five independent Prosecuting Attorneys. The actions of Deputy Boyle in this case met the legal standards of lawful conduct.”