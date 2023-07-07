An alpaca is currently receiving care at Rocking B Farms in Washington. (Courtesy Rocking B Farms)

If Clark County officials permit it, Rocking B Farms hopes to take in the alpaca permanently

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington alpaca may need a new home after its owner surrendered it to authorities, Clark County Animal Control says.

According to Program Manager of Community Development Donna Goddard, the county recently received a complaint about the animal that had been wandering around the area for approximately three days.

County officials say the caller assumed the animal was lost and hot, with this week’s warmer-than-usual weather conditions.

Goddard told KOIN 6 that the county retrieved the alpaca, but couldn’t transport it to the nearby Humane Society because the organization doesn’t take in livestock. Instead, the animal — who is apparently a “she” — was transported to community partners at Rocking B Farms in Ridgefield.

Amy Kimmons says she and her husband have rescued more than 300 animals at the farm since the fall of 2020, when they helped during the devastating wildfires.

“This initial act of service soon evolved into our mission of rescuing and fostering any animal larger than a cat or dog for Clark County Animal Control,” she said. “Our commitment to the welfare of animals remains unwavering. We rarely if ever say no to a rescue.”

Kimmons’ newest rescue could live at the farm long-term.

According to county authorities, the alpaca’s owner called animal control to retrieve the animal earlier on Friday. However, the county says they changed their mind after arriving at the farm to pick up the animal.

Now that the owner has surrendered the alpaca, Clark County Animal Control has to consider its next steps.

“We will reach out to the alpaca community and ask if anyone would like to adopt and make sure it is placed in an environment where it can survive and thrive,” Goddard said.

Rocking B Farms said it’d love to take in the animal at its petting zoo, if the county permits. Either way, Kimmons says the alpaca will get a veterinary check-up and a fresh new haircut from a professional shearer on Monday.