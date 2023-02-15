PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Ilani resort in Ridgefield, Washington is expanding, adding 10,000 square feet to its meeting and entertainment space.

“We’ve worked really hard to make this a sought-after venue with lots of excitement. I think what you’ll see is continued entertainment as we’ve programmed in the past but also, we can bring in larger business, trade shows and also accommodate smaller meetings as well,” Ilani President Kara Fox-LaRose told KOIN 6 News.

The expansion, which will be completed in 2024, will bring the space to 40,000 square feet.

Ilani is also gearing up for the opening of its new luxury tower between April and May — offering luxury suites and other amenities to compliment the casino and resort.

Fox-LaRose added “we’re always focused on what’s next here at Ilani and making sure that we’re making best use of land at the Cowlitz Reservation.”