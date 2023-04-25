PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Gearing up for their Vancouver, Washington, trade shows on Tuesday and Wednesday, Northwest River Supplies is showcasing their latest outdoor gear and reminding community members about water safety ahead of warmer weather.

According to Northwest River Supplies Chief Marketing Officer Mark Deming, there has been an explosion in popularity of water sports such as paddling, rafting and kayaking — leading to innovation in gear.

With more people expected to go outdoors ahead of warmer temperatures in the Portland metro area, Deming says having the right gear is “absolutely essential.”

“Right now, we’re going to see some really warm, wonderful temperatures in this area this week. However, the water is still very cold. The water coming down these rivers was snow on the mountain mere days ago,” Deming explained. “What we need to do is not be lured into a false sense of security by the warm weather but dress for the worst that could happen.”

When it comes to water safety, Deming says, “the most important thing you can do is wear your life jacket and wear it properly,” and to dress for the water — noting it’s easier to cool off once you’re out of the water than it is to warm up once you’re in the water.