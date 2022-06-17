Crews fight to extinguish flames from an RV and home in West Vancouver, June 16, 2022. (Courtesy/Vancouver Fire Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several people and pets were displaced after a fire erupted in a West Vancouver neighborhood Thursday morning, fire officials said.

Crews with the Vancouver Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire with people possibly still inside the home at 710 W 32nd Street just after 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, firefighters said they found an RV ablaze and flames coming from the back of the home. Everyone who lived there was already outside, VFD said, and crews spent about 25 minutes extinguishing the fire.

According to VFD, firefighters had trouble getting to some of the burning spots in hidden and concealed spaces and crews stayed on the scene for hours.

Six adults, one child and four pets were displaced from the home after the fire. They are being helped by the Red Cross, VFD said.

Officials did not immediately state what caused the fire an no injuries were reported.