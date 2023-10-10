The new shop is slated to open in January 2024

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — The iconic Portland ice cream scoop shop Salt & Straw, the brainchild of local cousin entrepreneurs Kim and Tyler Malek, is expanding.

Salt & Straw is opening a new 1,200 square foot shop in Vancouver, Washington at 740 Waterfront Way, the company announced on Oct. 10. The new shop is slated to open in January, 2024.

“We were really inspired by what has been created at the waterfront,” Kim Malek said. “It’s a wonderful gathering space, and we feel incredibly lucky to be a part of it. Thanks to the love and support of our Pacific Northwest community, we’ve been able to create more connections through ice cream within each of our neighborhoods than we ever thought possible.”

According to the company, Salt & Straw plans to hire 20-25 local employees at the new location.

