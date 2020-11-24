Santa readies for kids’ photos in a COVID-world

No one will sit on Santa's lap in the Toy Story set at Vancouver Mall

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Santa Claus has always been a stickler for safety, even though he enters your house through your chimney. But this year Santa is closely following state and CDC guidelines related to the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Santa was at the Vancouver Mall helping to plan a safe picture-taking set with a Toy Story theme. Families are encouraged to call the Vancouver Mall to purchase photos and set up times in advance in an effort to keep the lines to a minimum.

No one will sit on Santa’s lap this year, but even so the actual photos won’t look much different than any other year.

“There will be an area 6 feet in front of him and through the magic of photography it will look like it’s much closer sitting with Santa — but it will be completely contactless,” said Bree Sanchez, the marketing manager for the Vancouver Mall.

The set has a hydrostatic cleaning unit that sprays a fine mist to disinfect everything every time Santa takes a break. The picture taking begins Black Friday and continues every day until Christmas Eve.

