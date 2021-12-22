Known armed, dangerous suspect arrested on Interstate Bridge

The SB lanes of I-5 at the Interstate Bridge were closed for police activity, December 22, 2021 (WSDOT Tweet)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The southbound lanes of I-5 at the Interstate Bridge are closed for police activity after officers arrested a “known armed and dangerous suspect.”

According to Vancouver police, officers spotted a stolen car this afternoon at Leverich Park. A person of interest who authorities say is known to be an armed and dangerous suspect was inside the car.

Once officers approached the suspect, he sped off in the car. Police pursued him and ultimately deployed a PIT maneuver, striking his car at a low speed on the Interstate Bridge.

Vancouver PD says the man is now in custody, but his identity has not been released. He will be facing new felony charges — however, it is not yet clear what those are in addition to.

One lane of traffic is now open and the vehicle is being towed soon. I-205 is an alternate route for people traveling into Portland.

