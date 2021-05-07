Self-defense: No charges in fatal Vancouver shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A newspaper deliverer won’t face charges after shooting and killing another man on April 17 on the Vancouver waterfront.

Prosecutors ruled the shooting was self-defense, The Columbian reports.

Early that morning, Kin K Bossy got into Justyn Vallandingham’s car in the 700 block of Waterfront Way. Vallandingham was dropping off newspapers in the area and saw Bossy inside the car when he got back.

Vallandingham, who has a concealed carry permit, told police Bossy went for something in the middle console, so he opened fire.

Prosecutors said it appeared Bossy was committing a felony and Vallandingham feared his life was in imminent danger.