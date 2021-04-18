Serval rescued from house fire in Felida

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A member of the Felidae family was rescued from a house fire in Felida on Sunday, Clark County Fire Officials said.

Neighbors first reported flames coming from the back of a single-story home on Northwest 38th Avenue, officials said. The homeowner was trying to extinguish the flames at the rear of the house when units arrived. The blaze had spread to the attic by then.

Crews eventually got the fire under control in 25 minutes.

Animal control was later called to the home to manage an African serval. The serval appeared unharmed by the fire. One firefighter was injured however after the cat bit his fingers.

The Clark County Fire Marshal is still determining the fire’s cause and damage estimate