PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver in a stolen car led Clark County deputies on a chase Wednesday night, authorities said, resulting in a crash in Orchards, WA.

Late Wednesday night, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the report of a man slumped over in the driver seat of an unlicensed Ford Fusion parked on Northeast 52nd Court.

Responding personnel from Clark County Fire & Rescue said that when the fire engine arrived at the scene, the driver took off and was spotted driving erratically.

Clark County deputies said they found the vehicle going east on Northeast 119th Street, and when they attempted to perform a traffic stop, the driver eluded them.

A second traffic stop was then attempted just minutes later where the driver once again eluded, deputies said.

After the second stop attempt, one deputy said they saw the man fail to take a curve and the vehicle collided with a public utilities box.

The chase continued on foot as authorities said the driver fled the vehicle, running into a nearby commercial complex on Northeast 126th Avenue.

Air Support was called in, and deputies said they finally spotted the man hiding between a fence and a row of plants, where he was finally captured.

According to Clark County officials, the car had been reported stolen out of Portland and there was evidence of illicit drug use inside.

The driver was taken to a hospital for minor crash-related injuries, officials said.

No other information is available, stay tuned with KOIN 6 for updates.