Sheriff: Fatal hit-and-run suspect drove stolen truck, fled on foot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities in Clark County in Washington are asking for the public’s help after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash involving a stolen truck, with the suspect fleeing on foot.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office said surveillance video caught the crash on camera Sunday afternoon, just before 1 p.m.

The victim, identified as 52-year-old Vancouver resident William Stevens, died from his injuries at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center after he was extricated from his Mercedes.

Authorities said the suspect’s vehicle, a gold 2005 Ford F250, had been reported stolen out of Washington County in Oregon.

A preliminary investigation indicated the Ford F250 was going southbound on NE Highway 99 in the outside lane when it went through a red light at the intersection of NE Highway 99 and NE 88th Street, hitting Stevens’ Mercedes sedan as it was going eastbound.

The driver of the stolen truck, who police say appears to be a white man, then ran on foot heading east. Authorities with K-9s couldn’t find him when they arrived at the scene.

The suspect was wearing a dark-colored stocking cap, a light blue hoodie, blue jeans and had a dark-colored backpack, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this suspect’s identity is asked to contact Clark County Sheriff’s detective Todd Young at todd.young@clark.wa.gov or call 564-397-1624.