Sheriff’s office: Driver arrested after chase, crash with detective

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested after an alleged chase with a Clark County Sheriff’s Office detective ended in a crash Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say the suspect, who has only been identified as a white man pending an ongoing investigation, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It’s unclear what charges the man faces in connection with the incident.

The pursuit started when the detective, who was also not named, saw an older red Acura coupe pass him driving more than 100 mph and weaving in and out of lanes on SR14 eastbound just after 4:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

When the detective activated his vehicle’s emergency lights and tried to stop the suspect’s vehicle as it was taking the 6th Street exit in Camas, the suspect allegedly reversed course and drove his car west on SR14 at a high rate of speed.

Authorities say the detective followed the driver to NE 192nd Avenue, and when the detective slowed to end the chase, the suspected driver slowed as well, swerving in an attempt to hit the detective’s car. Despite trying to not be hit by the suspect’s vehicle, the detective’s vehicle was hit, creating an impact that forced the suspect’s car to slide off the road on the north side of SR14, according to police.

The suspect then fled from his car on foot to a rock quarry on the north side of SR14, where he was found by a K9 and arrested by authorities, according to the sheriff’s office.

The detective was not injured in the crash, and his vehicle sustained minor damage.

Authorities say there are no other suspects in the case.