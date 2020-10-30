Officer-involved shooting closes Hwy 99 in Hazel Dell

Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Vancouver police at a crime scene. (KOIN)

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — An officer-involved shooting was under investigation Thursday evening in Hazel Dell, Washington State Patrol said.

The shooting drew a large response from local law enforcement along Highway 99. A stretch of the roadway between NE 68th and NE 72nd streets was closed.

No other details are available at this time.

Hwy 99 in Hazel Dell is blocked at NE 68th St. There are a lot of officers here. I see vehicles from Clark Co Sheriff, Vancouver Police, and WSP. #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/k4uG23RqXL — Matt Rashleigh (@Matt_KOIN) October 30, 2020

