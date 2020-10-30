Officer-involved shooting closes Hwy 99 in Hazel Dell

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — An officer-involved shooting was under investigation Thursday evening in Hazel Dell, Washington State Patrol said.
The shooting drew a large response from local law enforcement along Highway 99. A stretch of the roadway between NE 68th and NE 72nd streets was closed.
No other details are available at this time.
This is a developing story.
