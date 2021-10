VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A heavy police presence responded after shots were fired at a Vancouver apartment complex Tuesday night.

The disturbance happened around 6:15 p.m. at the Alder Creek Apartments on Northeast 49th. KOIN 6 News spoke with neighbors but none of them had any information about exactly what happened.

Vancouver police said they don’t believe anyone was hit by the bullets, but added no further details.

