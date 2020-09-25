Reports of shots fired in NE Vancouver, suspect arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person is in custody after reports of shots fired in Northeast Vancouver on Thursday night.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Northeast 88th Street and Northeast 19th Court around 9:18 p.m on reports of shots fired. Due to the area’s high-density population, people were told to shelter in place while authorities conducted a search.

Deputies eventually detained two people, but only one was booked at Clark County Jail. The suspect is facing four counts of reckless endangerment and one count of aiming/discharging a firearm.

No other details have been released by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. KOIN 6 News is working to learn more and will update this story when new information is available.