Shoveling and walking: Vancouver handles the snow

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Tyler Starks scored a few points using his snow shovel in Vancouver Tuesday. He cleared his in-laws driveway.

“Just get the shovel out and get after it,” Starks told KOIN 6 News. “I love it. I mean, it’s great. It gets things quiet a little bit with the snow. Everybody’s kind of just staying inside and gives you an excuse to lay around a bit. So it’s pretty awesome.”

But some are still getting out in the snow as they hit the highway after the holiday. Tire trails show the snow-covered neighborhood streets and the railings about I-5 show areas that haven’t yet been cleared.

Many people left the car at home and decided to walk the streets instead.

“We are just out enjoying the snow. We’re retired, so we don’t have to worry about driving or getting out the traffic so we’re just having a good time,” Richard Melky said. “It’s not an everyday event in this area, so we’re just trying to enjoy it.”

“We’re thinking to make a snowman at the end of out walk,” Carol Boyer said. “It’s beautiful.”

Conditions Tuesday night and Wednesday are expected to remain cold and potentially icy.”