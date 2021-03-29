Small plane from Bend crashes; Navy crew safely rescues 2

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were rescued near Jack Mountain in Clark County by a Navy search crew after their single-engine plane crashed Monday afternoon.

The plane took off from Bend on its way to Tacoma Monday afternoon, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. Authorities said the plane’s pilot told air traffic control in Portland the engine was rough and they were losing altitude. The last radar and voice contact was at 3:47 p.m. in forest land near Yacolt.

Search crews, including the Navy and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, rushed to the area where the last radar contact was known. No emergency beacon signal is being picked up, officials said.

The Navy searchers spotted the Piper around 9:30 p.m, officials said. Both people were hoisted by the Navy helicopter and taken to the Yacolt Primary School to be medically evaluated. It does not appear they are seriously inuured.

Officials said they were able to walk to the clearing to be picked up by the helicopter.

The plane is registered out of Vashon Island, but details of the pilot and passenger were not available at this time.