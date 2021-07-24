Slain Clark County deputy identified as Jeremy Brown

An officer was shot and police swarmed an apartment complex at NE 109th in Vancouver, July 23, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clark County deputy killed in the line of duty Friday night in Vancouver is a 15-year veteran who was involved in another shooting in 2020.

Jeremy Brown, 46, spent time as a corrections officer, patrol deputy and was a detective at the time of his death, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said in a Saturday release.

He also spent time on the Drug Task Force that worked with Vancouver police officers and was one of the deputies who fatally shot Kevin Peterson in October 2020.

Law enforcement officials at the Pointe Apartments complex in Vancouver where a deputy was shot Friday evening, July 23, 2021. (KOIN)

Brown was shot around 7 p.m. Friday at The Pointe Apartments in east Vancouver. A heavy police presence appeared immediately at the scene and as the search for at least 3 suspects ramped up, authorities closed down I-205 near Padden Parkway.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office announced around 1:20 a.m. Saturday two of the 3 suspects were taken into custody. The search for the third suspect continues at this time.

Authorities have not identified the suspects in custody or the one at large.

The Vancouver Police Major Crimes Department Major Crimes Unit is investigating, and the investigation is ongoing, officials said.

The Peterson connection

Deputies shot and killed Kevin Peterson, 21, on Oct. 29 near the U.S. Bank on NE Highway 99 in Hazel Dell.

Based on surveillance video and interviews with officers who were at the scene, SWIRT investigators claim Peterson did have a .40 caliber semiautomatic handgun and pointed it at deputies at times, but that it does not appear Peterson fired the gun. No .40 caliber casings were recovered at the scene.

Officers with the regional drug task force were investigating Peterson for conspiracy to deliver controlled substances, according to court documents.

Detectives in unmarked cars activated their emergency lights and attempted to stop Peterson when he pulled into the Quality Inn parking lot, according to investigators, who added the detectives were wearing “tactical vests bearing law enforcement identification.”

He ran.

As Peterson crossed the U.S. Bank property, deputies allegedly arrived and ordered him to stop. One deputy said Peterson pulled a handgun out of his sweatshirt pocket. The deputy said he ordered Peterson to drop the gun, but the other man kept walking. The deputy said he fired at Peterson as the man continued toward incoming units, according to investigators.

Clark County Sheriff deputies at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting that left Kevin Peterson Jr. dead, October 29, 2020 (KOIN)

Another deputy said Peterson pointed the gun at him “while running northbound,” prompting him to fire at Peterson. Video from the bank showed Peterson fall, then sit up and point the gun, according to investigators.

Peterson was in possession of a Glock model 23 handgun that had one round chambered and one round missing from the magazine, according to investigators. At this time, detectives do not have evidence that Peterson fired the gun while in the U.S. Bank lot, according to the SWIRT report.