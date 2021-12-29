Snow footprints lead Camas police to burglary suspects

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police arrested two suspects accused of breaking into several businesses in Camas and Washougal after following the suspect’s footprints in the snow, authorities said.
On Tuesday, officers were called to a break in at a Camas 7-Market just after 3:40 a.m. where they followed footsteps in the snow — leading them down Lechner Street to I Street where they found the suspects carrying backpacks with stolen items.
The suspects have been identified as 18-year-old Cooper K. Akers and a 15-year-old male whose name is not being released because he is a minor. Both are from Washougal.
Authorities believed the suspects were also connected to a string of other burglaries in the area — stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise.
On December 16, surveillance video showed two suspects smash a window and steal items from the E Street Market in Washougal. Police said they mainly stole tobacco and e-cigarette-related merchandise.
E- Street Market was broken into a second time on December 21.
The 7-Market on NE 3rd Avenue in Camas was burglarized December 26 around 3 a.m. Similar to the E Street Market burglaries, two suspect smashed a store window and took tobacco-related items.
The suspects confessed to the string of burglaries and face multiple charges including commercial burglary and felony theft.