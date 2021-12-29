Snow footprints lead Camas police to burglary suspects

Police arrested two suspects accused of breaking into several businesses in Camas and Washougal after following the suspect’s footsteps in the snow, authorities said. (Camas Police Department).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police arrested two suspects accused of breaking into several businesses in Camas and Washougal after following the suspect’s footprints in the snow, authorities said.

On Tuesday, officers were called to a break in at a Camas 7-Market just after 3:40 a.m. where they followed footsteps in the snow — leading them down Lechner Street to I Street where they found the suspects carrying backpacks with stolen items.

The suspects have been identified as 18-year-old Cooper K. Akers and a 15-year-old male whose name is not being released because he is a minor. Both are from Washougal.

Authorities believed the suspects were also connected to a string of other burglaries in the area — stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Police arrested two suspects accused of breaking into several businesses in Camas and Washougal after following the suspect’s footsteps in the snow, authorities said. (Camas Police Department).

Police arrested two suspects accused of breaking into several businesses in Camas and Washougal after following the suspect’s footsteps in the snow, authorities said. (Camas Police Department).

Police arrested two suspects accused of breaking into several businesses in Camas and Washougal after following the suspect’s footsteps in the snow, authorities said. (Camas Police Department).

On December 16, surveillance video showed two suspects smash a window and steal items from the E Street Market in Washougal. Police said they mainly stole tobacco and e-cigarette-related merchandise.

E- Street Market was broken into a second time on December 21.

The 7-Market on NE 3rd Avenue in Camas was burglarized December 26 around 3 a.m. Similar to the E Street Market burglaries, two suspect smashed a store window and took tobacco-related items.

The suspects confessed to the string of burglaries and face multiple charges including commercial burglary and felony theft.