Some Vancouver students heading back to school in January

Some parents think it's not enough and all students should go back

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Beginning in January, some Vancouver public school students will go back into the classroom after school board members learned 40% of high school students received at least one failing grade during remote learning.

At the school board meeting Tuesday night, Vancouver principals from elementary, middle school and high school campuses presented their plans for bringing academically vulnerable students back into the classroom.

The decision is to allow K-12 students who are at-risk, overwhelmed and having trouble navigating remote learning back into the buildings beginning the first week of January. They will offer 4 sessions throughout the week, aligned to the hybrid schedule, so the students will either attend Monday-Tuesday or Thursday-Friday.

“I don’t think it’s a surprise for anybody here to hear that our students are struggling to navigate remote learning,” said one person.

Vancouver parent Michelle Barker wasn’t suprised by the failing-grade data. She is part of a group called United for In-Person Learning in Clark County and appreciates what the district is doing for the at-risk students.

But she said it’s time for all students to be back in the classroom.

“It’s not just my imagination. They’re suffering,” Barker said. “Their plan to bring kids back is, unfortunately, I don’t feel like it’s quick enough. And I don’t feel like it’s broad enough. I think it’s important that we have our voices heard and to light a fire under them to make sure they do what they say and they bring them back quicker.”

United for In-Person Learning in Clark County is planning a rally at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at all school district offices.

The Vancouver School District said they have a tentative plan to bring first- and second-graders back to school starting in February.