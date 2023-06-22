PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Once summer break starts, many students miss out on the consistent meals that are provided for them during the school year.

Fortunately, sites across Southwest Washington will host free meal programs this summer, filling a gap for children who could otherwise face food insecurity.

Three locations in the Battle Ground School District will start serving free meals to people ranging from 1 to 18 years old. According to district officials, the Summer Food Services Program provides the meals that are mostly funded through a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant.

Here is when and where residents can find free meals this summer.

Breakfast: Monday to Thursday starting July 10 through July 20, from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: Monday to Friday starting June 26 through August 18 from 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Lunch: Monday to Friday starting June 26 through August 18 from 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Breakfast: Monday to Thursday starting July 10 through July 20, from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: Monday to Friday starting June 26 through August 18 from 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

BGPS says children and teens don’t have to be district attendees to participate in meal service, but they must eat the meals on site.

Vancouver-based nonprofit organization Share will offer a free food program as well, with meals that must be consumed at its many sites across the city.

Twenty-one locations will host Share’s program for all children under 18 years old. The free lunches start as early as Monday, June 16, and end as late as Saturday, August 12. A full list of sites can be found here.

Vancouver residents can also text ‘FOOD’ or ‘COMIDA’ to 304-304 to find the site closest to them.