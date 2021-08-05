St. Jude Dream Home set for Vancouver Parade of Homes

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Local developers and vendors who donated time, money, materials and labor to the St. Jude Dream Home gathered for a heartwarming event Thursday night.

They all signed the floor with special messages of love and support for the families receiving treatment at St. Jude.

“I think what is so special about it is everyone in this house right now is going to write a message, a prayer, a well wish, a positive message to the children at St. Jude,” said Tony Marnella of Marnella Homes. “So the love and generosity that got us to this place and built it is gonna be written all over the floor. So years to come, it gets remodeled, they pull up the flooring, there’s going to be a prayer or positive comment to the kids, so I feel like the emotion will continue forever in this house. And so it’s, it’s pretty cool.”

More than $900,000 of donated labor and materials went into the top-of-the-line home which will be part of the Northwest Natural Parade of Homes in Vancouver in September.

The St. Jude Dream Home Showplace is at 11506 NW 41st Court.

“It’s been heartwarming to say the least, to talk to someone and say, ‘Would you be a part of it?’ and in some cases it’s almost an instant, ‘Of course we would!'” Marnella said.

All the proceeds from the sale of the home go directly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.