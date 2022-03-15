PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has struggled to fill positions over the last year, but now it says some lower-level services will be cut starting March 31.

“We have reached a point where it has become critical in alleviating the strain placed on too few available deputies for the number of calls for service,” said Sheriff Chuck Atkins.

Atkins said he’s made suggestions to Clark County Council, but the council has not yet implemented any changes. He said these measures need to be established as soon as possible, so deputies can “adequately protect and safeguard our community.”

Patrol deputies will no longer respond to a list of different crimes starting, including: